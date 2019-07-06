Dresden High School Track standout and Ole Miss-signee Loral Winn has been named the All-West Tennessee Female Athlete of the Year by the Jackson Sun.

Her impressive career as a Lady Lion saw Winn earn six medals total, including four state championships in her senior year alone.

In her four years of running track at Dresden, the Sun reports Winn never finished below third place in the 800, 1600, or 3200 meter runs. She finished with five state titles, three runner-up finishes, and one third-place finish.

This past season, she won the 800, 1600, and 3200 meter runs at the Small Class State Meet in Murfreesboro to be named the Sun’s All-West Tennessee Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year for the fourth year in a row.

Winn won the award over four other finalists: Megan Bates from Chester County, Allison Sanders from South Gibson, South Side’s Josie Willingham, and Faith Welch from Hardin County.

Winn will join the Lady Rebels of Ole Miss this fall.