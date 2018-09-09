UT Martin sophomore quarterback Dresser Winn has been recognized as an adidas OVC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after a career-best performance at Middle Tennessee Saturday night.

The Dresden native posted career-highs in completions (34), attempts (53), yards (355) and touchdowns (four) in UTM’s contest at MTSU.

The sophomore notched a touchdown in each quarter – keeping the Skyhawks in a game in which the team trailed by only 10 points in the fourth quarter. Winn had touchdowns of 16, 11, 51 and 8 yards, including a pair to junior Terry Williams.

Winn’s 34 completions and 54 attempts were the sixth-most in program history while the 355 yards ranked as the 20th-most passing yards in program history in just his seventh collegiate start. Winn currently ranks eighth nationally in passing touchdowns (five), 10th in completions per game (24.5) and 22nd in passing yards per game (261.5). This marks Winn’s first OVC Offensive Player of the Week honor after being named OVC Newcomer of the Week twice last season.

Winn and the Skyhawks make their home debut this Saturday, playing host to in-state rival Chattanooga.

Kickoff for Family Weekend is scheduled for 3:00 with airtime at 2:00 on WCMT 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, 103.3, and 1410.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...