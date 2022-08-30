Dresser Winn Named UT-Martin Skyhawks Opening Night Quarterback

The defending Ohio Valley Conference football champions will begin their season on Thursday night in Martin.

The UT-Martin Skyhawks will play Western Illinois in a 6:30 kickoff at Hardy Graham Stadium.

Coach Jason Simpson, who won his second OVC Coach of the Year honor in 2021, will be back on the sidelines for his 17th season in Martin.

During Media Day on Monday, coach Simpson talked about his two quarterbacks, former Dresden High School Class-A Mr. Football Dresser Winn, and Georgia State transfer Cornelious “Quad” Brown IV.

Simpson said Winn would get the starting assignment this week.(AUDIO)

Coach Simpson said he also feels Thursday night play is good for the program.

Broadcast of the Western Illinois at UT-Martin football game can be heard on WCMT starting at 6:00.