Drive-By Shooting in Dyersburg Injures One

One person was injured, and a small child unharmed, following a drive-by shooting in Dyersburg on Saturday afternoon.

Police reports said around 3:45, officers responded to St. Joseph Avenue in reference to a man that had been shot.

Reports said the 24 year old Dyersburg man was wounded, and airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

A four-year old child, playing in the front yard of the residence at the time of the shooting, was not struck by the barrage of bullets.

Police reports said multiple .223 shell casings were discovered at the scene.

The shooter, and vehicle were captured on video, with photos posted on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Any information pertaining to the shooting can be given anonymously to the Dyersburg Police Department.