Local civil servants are being treated to a free breakfast Friday morning at Diversicare in Martin.

Diversicare’s Jennifer Conner tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Miss Conner says Diversicare of Martin is maintaining a safe environment by following CDC and strict healthcare guidelines.

(AUDIO)

The drive-thru breakfast to honor civil servants is Friday morning from 7:00 to 9:00 at the Diversicare front entrance and includes sausage biscuits, muffins, fruit, Higher Ground Coffee and water.

Along with Diversicare of Martin, the event is sponsored by Higher Ground Coffee Company, Amedisys Home Health, Baptist Home Care and Hospice, Abilis Home Health, Aseracare Hospice, and Extendicare Home Health.