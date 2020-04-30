The Tennessee Department of Health is offering 16 drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites this weekend, including sites in Carroll County and Lauderdale County.

Drive-thru testing will be available at the Carroll County Civic Center in Huntingdon Saturday afternoon from noon until 3:00.

The drive-thru testing in Lauderdale County will be Sunday afternoon from noon until 3:00 at Ripley Elementary School in Ripley.

The testing will be provided at no cost and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.