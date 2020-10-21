Three drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites, including one in Dyer County, will open Saturday to address rising case rates in Tennessee’s rural areas.

Saturday’s COVID-19 testing is free to those who want to receive a test.

The testing site in Dyer County will be at Dyersburg High School from 9:00 until noon, and will remain open until all vehicles in line have received tests.

The other testing sites are in Fentress and Grundy Counties.

The Saturday testing events will begin an ongoing effort, through the fall, to bring weekend, drive-thru COVID-19 testing opportunities to rural Tennesseans.

Participants should receive their test results within 72 hours, depending on test processing volume at laboratories. Information will be provided to participants at the testing locations on what they can expect after being tested.