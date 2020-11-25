A driver is facing charges after driving into a house early Tuesday morning in Martin.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says Martin Police were called to a residence on Oxford Street around 12:30 Tuesday morning where they found 19-year-old Tanner Seratt had driven through the intersection of Mill and Oxford Streets and into a house on Oxford Street.

Officers could smell alcohol on Seratt who told police he had drank a case of beer.

After a series of field sobriety tests, Seratt was taken to the Martin Police Department where he failed a breathalyzer test.

Seratt is charged with Underage Driving while Impaired, Violation of the Drinking Age Law, and Failure to Maintain Control of a Motor Vehicle.

There were no injuries reported in the incident.