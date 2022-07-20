July 20, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Driver Injured in…

Driver Injured in Western Kentucky When Tree Falls on Vehicle

Driver Injured in Western Kentucky When Tree Falls on Vehicle

Highway U.S. 51 has reopened near the 7-mile marker in Hickman County.

Kentucky Transportation reports said the roadway had been blocked, due to a downed tree with entangled power lines in the Beeler Hill area immediately south of Clinton.

When the tree fell during the early morning hours, it struck a vehicle injuring the driver.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the driver had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Indiana.

While all lanes are open, a utility crew was continuing work along the roadway.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology