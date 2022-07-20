Driver Injured in Western Kentucky When Tree Falls on Vehicle

Highway U.S. 51 has reopened near the 7-mile marker in Hickman County.

Kentucky Transportation reports said the roadway had been blocked, due to a downed tree with entangled power lines in the Beeler Hill area immediately south of Clinton.

When the tree fell during the early morning hours, it struck a vehicle injuring the driver.

Due to the severity of the injuries, the driver had to be life-flighted to a hospital in Indiana.

While all lanes are open, a utility crew was continuing work along the roadway.