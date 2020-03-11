Jackson police say the driver involved in a fatal hit and run accident early Sunday morning has turned himself in.

Police reports said 19 year old Randavious Deberry was changing a flat tire on 45-Bypass, near Hollywood Drive, when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The accident occurred around 3:00 Sunday morning, with Deberry later dying from his injuries.

Following the accident, police were looking for a Toyota Corolla, which had left the scene.

Jackson police say the individuals has now come forward, and charges are pending following an investigation.