Drought Conditions Causing Multiple Issues in the Area

As drought conditions continue in the local area, multiple issues continue.

The river gauge at Cairo, Illinois today stands at 11-feet, which is a rise of one-foot from Wednesday.

Forecasters show the Ohio River will increase to 12-and-a-half-feet by Saturday, then again start to drop.

Low water levels on the Ohio and Mississippi River are causing transportation problems for barge lines, along with ports and grain facilities attempting to load grain barges.

Reports indicate barge lines are reducing the number of barges that can be transported due to the water levels, with grain facilities possibly forced to store the harvested crops until loading conditions improve.

At Hickman, the Fulton County Road Department had to extend the boat ramp at Elvis Stahr Harbor, due to the low water level.

The clearing was to made to provide an unloading access for the Rescue Squad, should they be called to assist in any issue on the river.

The dry weather has also prompted both Fulton County and Hickman County to issue burn bans, until an adequate amount of rainfall returns to the area.

Photos from the Hickman harbor area, showing the low water level, has been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.