A Union City husband and wife have been arrested on drug and child abuse charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said 37 year old Christopher Wayne Brady, and 36 year old Betty Jane Brady, were taken into custody following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, 27th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, the Union City Police Department and Department of Children’s Services.

The arrests were made after investigations of a complaint of dangerous drugs in the presence of children.

Reports said several one-pot methamphetamine labs, actual methamphetamine, paraphernalia and drug ingredients were recovered from the home on West Reelfoot Avenue.

Both Christopher and Betty Brady were charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and two counts of aggravated child abuse and neglect under the age of six years old.

Christopher Brady was also issued additional charges that included manufacturing, promotion and initiation of methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s reports said the children were taken to a hospital, treated and placed into temporary custody of family members.

The residence was placed under quarantine.