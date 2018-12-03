A traffic stop in Obion County resulted in the arrest of three people, and the seizure of drugs and a weapon.

Sheriff Karl Jackson said the arrests occurred early on Monday morning, following a stop by deputy Jacob Rogers.

(Drugs) NEWS810B

The 35 year old Ward, of Halls, was wanted in Lauderdale County on active warrants for financial exploitation of an elderly adult, identity theft and 20 counts of theft of property.

He was charged in Obion County with possession of a handgun during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule two drugs with into to resale, and evading arrest, after fleeing the scene of the traffic stop.

Two passengers in the vehicle, 35 year old Amanda Day, of Milan, and 34 year old Ashley Ward, of Covington, were charged with possession of schedule two drugs with intent to resale.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...