An individual who attempted to elude police on foot, was taken into custody on numerous charges.

Union City police reports said officers observed 43 year old Harvey Alexander Dunlow, of East College Street, operating a vehicle on North Highland Street.

Reports said officers had knowledge that Dunlow had active warrants in Union City, and did not have a valid drivers license.

When attempting to locate the vehicle Dunlow was driving, witnesses told officers that he took off on foot across backyards on Norwood Street.

A pursuit by the officers led through a bean field, where Dunlow was later apprehended in a ditch.

When taken into custody, officers located a hypodermic needle in Dunlows pocket.

At the Obion County Jail, officers found a match box in Dunlow’s shoe that contained a piece of crack cocaine.

A search of the truck Dunlow was driving also contained a hypodermic needle that tested positive for approximately 31 dosage units of methamphetamine.

Charges of possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia were issued, along with evading arrest and driving on a revoked license.

