The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations, which led to drug charges.

A search of the vehicle revealed the passenger, 56 year old Cynthia Javor, of Paducah, was in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and a syringe.

The driver, 51 year old Michael Overby, of Paducah, was also operating on a suspended operator’s license.

Ms. Javor was arrested and lodged at McCracken County Regional Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.