Drug Arrest Leads to Seizure of $50,000 in Bogus Money

A McCracken County couple was arrested after counterfeit money, drugs and weapons were discovered.

McCracken County sheriff’s reports said a multi-agency investigation started several weeks ago on 46 year old Richard “Rick” Hall, with detectives purchasing methamphetamine from him.

On Monday, Hall was stopped and arrested, after he delivered a quantity of crystal methamphetamine.

In his vehicle, officers located $50,000 in counterfeit money, along with other money believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

A search warrant was executed at his Lone Oak home and his business, with additional methamphetamine, two handguns and other drugs found in both locations.

Reports said Hall is a convicted felon with a lengthy criminal record, that included escape, theft of identity and theft by deception.

He was charged with three counts of firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

His wife, 48 year old Cindy Carney-Hall was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.