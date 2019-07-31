The Obion County Sheriff’s Office reported a traffic stop was conducted for a non working illuminated registration light on West Main St, in Hornbeak.

Recovered during the stop was one glass methamphetamine pipe wrapped in a paper towel, along with a clear plastic bag containing 10 individual clear plastic bags of crystal methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s reports said the drug had an approximate total weight of 7.2 grams.

Teddy Hatley was transported to the Obion County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent for resale, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hatley is also charged with driving on revoked or suspended license 3rd offense, along with having an outstanding failure To appear warrant out of Obion County.