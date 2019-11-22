A Union City man was arrested Thursday following a tip of suspected drug use.

Investigators with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, along with assistance from the South Fulton Police Department, arrested 32 year old Joshua Ward Smith.

Reports said the arrest took place at 8802 East Pierce Station Road in South Fulton, with almost 1.4 grams of methamphetamine recovered.

Smith was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arraignment will take place Friday.