Drug investigation leads to arrests in Huntingdon

Two people from Carroll County are facing multiple drug charges following a joint investigation by the TBI, Huntingdon Police Department, and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

While serving a warrant Monday morning at a home in the 200 block of Maple Street, officers found drugs and paraphernalia in plain view and requested the assistance of the TBI.

After receiving consent to search the home, agents and investigators discovered more drugs and paraphernalia.

Arrested were 60-year-old Herbert Strayhorn and 25-year-old Micah Leite.

Strayhorn is charged with Possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine), Possession of Schedule IV (Xanax), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, while Leite is charged with Possession of Schedule II (meth) with Intent to Sell and Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Both are being held in the Carroll County Jail.