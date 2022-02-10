Drug investigation leads to two arrests in McKenzie

Two people are facing weapon and drug charges in McKenzie following a multi-agency investigation.

Wednesday, investigators with the TBI, McKenzie and Huntingdon Police Departments, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force searched a home in the 40 block of Elm Street in McKenzie and seized two weapons, meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Thirty-six-year-old Carlos L. Milton and 30-year-old Brittany N. Hill are charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Each is being held in the Carroll County Jail on a $14,000 bond.