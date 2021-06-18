Drug investigation results in two arrests, drug seizure in Decatur County
Two people are facing drug charges in Decatur County following an investigation by the TBI and 24th District Drug Task Force.
TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister says 49-year-old Christopher C. Taylor, of Parsons, and 53-year-old Brian K. Durham, of Lexington, were arrested Friday for Possession of Meth with Intent to Distribute.
Both are being held in the Decatur County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
McAlister says early Friday morning, TBI and Task Force agents, along with investigators with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, searched a home in the 600 block of Pentecostal Campground Road in Parsons and found 42 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, along with additional evidence.