The national Drug Enforcement Agency’s “Drug Take Back Day” will be held across the nation on Saturday.

In Union City, Police Chief Perry Barfield said an additional drop off location has now been established to better serve area residents.

Chief Barfield explained how anyone with old, expired or unwanted drugs could dispose of those on this day.

The Union City collection will be conducted by the Obion County Prevention Coalition, along with officers from the Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office.

Those with disposable drugs can pull up to both Baptist Memorial Hospital and Wal-Mart, between 10:00 and 2:00 on Saturday, and officers will be on site to assist by taken the items for proper disposal.