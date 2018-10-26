The Weakley County Prevention is hosting the National Drug Take-Back Day Saturday from 10 until 2 at three locations.

The drop-off locations will be Greenfield Fred’s Pharmacy, Dresden Fred’s Pharmacy, and Gleason Dollar General.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their unused or expired medications, especially pain relievers and other prescription drugs.

At the Dresden location, Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Melesa Lassiter will be conducting Naloxone training.

The Prevention Coalition will also have free medication lock boxes so residents can lock up any medication that could be harmful or addictive if misused or accidentally taken.

The Coalition will also be giving away prizes to those who bring their medications to be dropped off.

Medications that are dropped off Saturday will be taken to the incinerator at the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

