“Drug Take Back Day” to Take Place in Obion County on Saturday

“Drug Take Back Day” will take place on Saturday in Union City.

Members of the Obion County Prevention Coalition, Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office, will be at the Obion County Library from 10:00 until 2:00.

Local residents can bring their unused or expired prescription medications to the library for free disposal.

Residents are urged to rid their homes of the medications, to prevent abuse and safety issues involving children.

Homeowners are also reminded to never flush medications, but to use safe procedures such as the “Drug Take Back” event.