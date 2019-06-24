A Troy man was arrested on the parking lot of Wal-Mart in Union City, for drug and theft charges.

Police reports said officers were called to the report of a man sleeping in a vehicle with the hazard flashers on.

At the scene, officers woke up 39 year old Christopher Paul Nichols who admitted to injecting methamphetamine the previous day.

A consent to search the vehicle revealed five hypodermic needles, a methamphetamine pipe and a baggie that contained the field tested drug.

It was also learned that Nichols was in a vehicle that was taken without permission from 610 North Home Street in Union City.

Nichols was arrested on charges of theft over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule two drug.