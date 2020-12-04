A Tipton County man will spend almost two years in federal prison for being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 24-year-old Isca Johnson, of Covington, was sentenced last week in Memphis federal court to 21 months followed by two years supervised release.

Johnson’s arrest was part of “Operation Crime Driver”, a joint federal, state and local law enforcement anti-violence initiative conducted in Tipton County between February and May of last year.

Johnson was among 6 defendants from the first phase of “Operation Crime Driver” to be indicted in federal court in October, 2019 for various drug and gun offenses.

Other defendants sentenced in Operation Crime Driver include 32-year-old Danny Muex, of Tipton County, sentenced to three years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and 47-year-old Maurice Nash, of Atoka, sentenced to seventeen and a half years in federal prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.