A Union City woman was taken into custody on drug and weapons charges.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said investigators conducted a search at 112 Keller Street in reference to drug activity.

Upon the investigation, a safe was located that was found to contain both drugs and a weapon.

The occupant of the residence, 26 year old Nekeia Smith, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a schedule two drug with intent to resale, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.