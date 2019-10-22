A Carlisle County search warrant resulted in the finding of drugs and a stolen weapon.

Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies served the search warrant in the Fancy Farm area of State Route 307, following several months of complaints about drug activity.

When arriving on scene, a vehicle operated by 41 year old Thomas Green, of Fancy Farm, was located in the driveway.

A consent to search the vehicle yielded a stolen Kimber .45-caliber pistol, which was taken in Hickman County in April of 2018.

A search of the residence of 40 year old Benjamin Crawford revealed approximately two-grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and two weapons.

Green was arrested and charged with felony firearm enhanced receiving stolen property, while Crawford was taken into custody firearm enhanced possession of methamphetamine and marijuana, along with possession of drug paraphernalia.