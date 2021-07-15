Drugs, weapons seized during traffic stop in Dyersburg

Dyersburg Police seized drugs and weapons during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 21-year-old Mitchell Shaw, of Bells, was stopped on the 51 Bypass near Lake Road for a broken tail light and vehicle registration violation.

A passenger of the vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Rodderick Harris, Dyersburg.

As both men were removed from the vehicle, Shaw told the officers he was armed and a handgun was found under his shirt on his hip.

Officers found marijuana and digital scales in the vehicle, along with a loaded AR-15 pistol and 26 rounds of ammunition wrapped in a bed sheet in the trunk of the car.

Shaw is facing weapon and drug charges and is being held in the Dyer County Jail, while Harris was cited to court for a simple possession charged and released at the scene.