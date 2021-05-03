DSCC offering virtual orientation for new summer and fall students

Local students planning to attend Dyersburg State Community College this summer and fall will be able to take part in an improved New Student Orientation virtual experience via Zoom teleconferencing.

During orientation, students will have an opportunity to have live interaction with faculty and staff and ask questions. Students will learn more about courses and majors, financial aid, student services, tutoring, student life organizations and will be able to register for classes, all in one day.

New Student Orientation is required of all new students and must be completed by the first week of classes, however, the sooner students sign up and attend, the more choices will be available in building a class schedule.

Virtual events will be held live via Zoom on the following dates:

May 6 at 4 p.m.

June 9 at 2 p.m.

June 17 at 5:30 p.m.

July 13 at 5:30 p.m.

July 28 at 2 p.m.

August 5 at 10 a.m.

August 11 at 2 p.m.

Orientation for student-athletes will be held August 12 at 2 p.m.

Students must schedule an appointment to attend through AppointmentPlus at www.dscc.edu/appointment. Once they have registered, a Zoom link will be sent to their email before the event.

As a reminder, full summer semester begins June 1 and fall semester classes begin August 23.

More information can be found at www.dscc.edu/virtual-orientation.