DSCC provides screening guidelines for fall semester

Dyersburg State Community College has announced health and safety procedures at its Dyersburg, Covington, and Trenton locations for the upcoming fall semester, following guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as recommended by the CDC.

The college recommends students arrive at least 15 minutes early before classes or appointments to allow time for the check-in process. Face masks are also encouraged.

Public Relations Director Amy Finch says as students, faculty, and staff arrive on-site, they will be required to fill out and submit a daily COVID-19 Health Screening Questionnaire before entry. Submitters will either receive an entrance pass or fail message via their MyDSCC email, based on the answers to the screening questions.

The college recommends filling out and submitting the questionnaire before arrival to speed up the check-in process. The questionnaire needs only to be filled out once daily; however, those receiving an entrance pass will need to be prepared to show it upon entry into each building. Passes expire each day at 11 p.m. CDT.

Temperatures will be checked using a digital kiosk or handheld device each time a person enters a building.

Designated entrances and exits for each building will be marked with a green entrance and red exit sign. Maps showing entrance and exit locations can be viewed ahead of time at dscc.edu/screening.

Finch says students, faculty and staff are required to fill out and submit the Public Health Expectations for COVID-19 Safety Form one time only before classes begin to show their commitment to keeping the DSCC community safe and healthy.