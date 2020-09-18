Dyersburg State Community College freshman agri-business major Addison Gibbons, of Dyersburg, will participate in this weekend’s National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Missouri Valley College Viking Stampede in Marshall, Missouri.

Addison, sponsored by DSCC, will compete in the barrel competition beginning Sept. 17 for the Ozark Region.

Showing college support prior to Addison’s competition were (from left) Larenda Fultz, DSCC dean of students, Dr. Karen Bowyer, DSCC president, Gibbons, and Chad Kline, DSCC athletic director and men’s head basketball coach.