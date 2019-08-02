The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be holding their annual duck blind drawings at several locations on Saturday.

This years event will be conducted in a new format, following adopted changes by TWRA officials.

On-site registrations for individuals will take place from 7:00 until 10:00, with a two-stage drawing to take place.

In the first drawing, an application will be drawn, with the applicant coming forward, along with all of their participating hunters, to create a party.

The second stage of the drawing will have the party leaders to then select a blind site.

The double drawing comes after Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency staff reviewed the blind drawing process, and developed ways to reduce the likelihood of buying or selling of blind sites.

Locations for Saturday’s blind drawings include the Reelfoot Wildlife Management Area at the Reelfoot Visitors Center, Gooch WMA Unit A at Obion City Park, Tigrett WMA at the Dyersburg Fairgrounds and West Sandy at the Henry County Fairgrounds in Paris.