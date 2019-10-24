Friday and Saturday will be an active time for the community of Woodland Mills.

The annual City Wide Yard Sale will take place each day from 7:00 until 3:00, with a Duck Calling Contest scheduled for Saturday.

The Duck Calling event will take place at 2:00 at the Civic Center, with free entry fee.

The winner of the adult competition will receive $175, with a second place prize of $75.

In the youth category of 16-years and under, the top caller will be awarded $50.

The event will also include door prizes and the free opportunity for vendors to set up on the Civic Center grounds.

Woodland Mills will also have their annual City Wide Cleanup Day on Monday.

For additional information about any of the activities, contact Todd Wade at 796-5317.