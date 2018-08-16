Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley has been elected 2nd Vice President of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.

Dudley has been in the association for over 28 years and has served on the governing body for six years.

He says the association supports firefighters across the state by working with the state’s legislature.

Chief Dudley will assume the role of president of the association in 2020 and says only one other Weakley County fire chief has served in that position, and that was M.B. “Buster” Williams in the early 1980s.

Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers has also been elected to the Association’s Board of Directors to take the seat formerly held by Chief Dudley.

The association is comprised of over 500 members across the state of Tennessee.

