A person familiar with the situation says Duke is in talks with Boston Celtics assistant coach and former WNBA All-Star Kara Lawson to lead the Blue Devils women’s basketball program.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the school hasn’t commented publicly on its search.

The 39-year-old Lawson has become the leading candidate to replace Joanne P. McCallie, who announced last week she wouldn’t return for a 14th season.

Lawson played under Pat Summitt at Tennessee and was part of the 2008 U.S. Olympic team that won a gold medal in Beijing.