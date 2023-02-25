Dukedom man facing drug, weapon charges

A Dukedom man is facing drug and weapon charges following a multi-agency investigation.

Forty-four-year-old Bobby J. Brown was arrested Saturday after officers with the 27th Judicial Drug Task Force, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Graves County Sheriff’s Office, and the DEA executed a search warrant at his home on Highway 118 in Dukedom, where they found over two pounds of crystal meth, marijuana, digital scales, a handgun and various ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Brown is charged with Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II (meth), Possession of Schedule VI (marijuana) with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Firearms by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Felony.

He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.