A Dukedom man is accused of rape and facing drug charges in two separate incidents.

48-year-old Thomas Joseph Koker, of Austin Springs Road in Dukedom, is accused of raping a woman in his home last Wednesday.

The victim told officers she was able to leave the house when Koker fell asleep on the couch

On Friday, Weakley County Sheriff’s Investigators, with assistance from the TBI, conducted a search warrant at Koker’s home and found a small amount of methamphetamine inside a glass smoking pipe and two sets of digital scales.

Investigators also seized a cell phone, tablet, and laptop computer as evidence with an ongoing narcotics investigation.

In addition to the rape charge from the previous incident, Koker is charged with Possession of Schedule II Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Koker is being held in the Weakley County Jail and is set to appear Wednesday in Weakley County General Sessions Court.