Dunagan gives update on Martin Public Library
Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Martin Public Library as the move-in date nears.
Martin Library Foundation President Dr. Nick Dunagan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…
(AUDIO)
Officials broke ground for the new library in November of 2019 and construction on the nearly $13 million dollar library began in January of last year.
During that time, the Library Foundation raised over a million and a half dollars, most of which was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
(AUDIO)
Dr. Dunagan says he’ll feel a sense of pride when the new library is finally open.
(AUDIO)
Dr. Dunagan says a lot of credit is also due to the vision of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige and the Board of Aldermen.
A grand opening and open house for the new library will be held Monday, August 2nd.