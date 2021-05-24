May 24, 2021
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Dunagan gives update…

Dunagan gives update on Martin Public Library

Dunagan gives update on Martin Public Library

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Martin Public Library as the move-in date nears.

Martin Library Foundation President Dr. Nick Dunagan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Officials broke ground for the new library in November of 2019 and construction on the nearly $13 million dollar library began in January of last year.

During that time, the Library Foundation raised over a million and a half dollars, most of which was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Dunagan says he’ll feel a sense of pride when the new library is finally open.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Dunagan says a lot of credit is also due to the vision of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige and the Board of Aldermen.

A grand opening and open house for the new library will be held Monday, August 2nd.

Steve James

https://www.thunderboltradio.com/ourfamily/

© 2020, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology