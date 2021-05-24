Dunagan gives update on Martin Public Library

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the new Martin Public Library as the move-in date nears.

Martin Library Foundation President Dr. Nick Dunagan tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Officials broke ground for the new library in November of 2019 and construction on the nearly $13 million dollar library began in January of last year.

During that time, the Library Foundation raised over a million and a half dollars, most of which was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Dunagan says he’ll feel a sense of pride when the new library is finally open.

(AUDIO)

Dr. Dunagan says a lot of credit is also due to the vision of Martin Mayor Randy Brundige and the Board of Aldermen.

A grand opening and open house for the new library will be held Monday, August 2nd.