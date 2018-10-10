Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for a Dyersburg man, who was accused of taking inappropriate photographs of a minor.

Reports said an investigation began on 20 year old Zachery Ryan Permenter on April 20th.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned that over the span of more than two years, Permenter took inappropriate photographs of an underage female on a number of occasions.

The Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Permenter with 15 counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested Tuesday and issued a $10,000 bond.

