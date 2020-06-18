77th District State Representative candidate Josh Kraus, of Dyer County, has withdrawn his name following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Kraus informed Dyer County Election Commission Administrator Anita Fowlkes on Tuesday, of his decision to drop out of the race.

According to the Dyersburg State Gazette, the residency of Kraus had become an issue.

Had he remained on the ballot, Ms. Fowlkes informed him the election commission would have held a meeting to discuss his residency.

Kraus acknowledged his wife maintains a residence in Shelby County, but says he has been a registered voter in Dyer County since 2012.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was conducted following a request by District Attorney General Danny Goodman.

After TBI officers arrived at his wife’s home in Shelby County, in the presence of their three and four year old children, Kraus said he made a family decision to withdraw.

Kraus told the State Gazette it was “hard to take on embedded bureaucrats making back room political deals 30 days prior to an election”.

Attorney General Goodman said he was satisfied with the decision by Kraus to withdraw, and there was no reason for further investigation or prosecution.