Dyer County School officials paid “questionable” bonuses with federal grant money

An audit by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office says Dyer County Schools administrative staff, including Director of Schools Cheryl Mathis, were paid over $63,500 in questionable bonus payments from a federal grant intended to help the school system respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing comprehensive screening testing.

The audit shows bonuses were paid to seven administrative staff members on July 26, 2021. Auditors were not provided with adequate documentation to support that these individuals performed any work related to the federal award. This documentation is required by federal rules and regulations.

Auditors also reported that these bonuses were not specifically approved by the Dyer County School Board. The school board did approve a budget amendment on February 1, 2022 – seven months after the bonus payments were made – allowing bonuses totaling $141,519, which included $62,295 for nurses and transportation and maintenance staff; however, the board was not given a breakdown of who received a bonus and the individual amounts.

The current school board chairman told auditors that he was unaware Director Mathis received a $27,688 bonus in excess of her contract. As a result, Mathis authorized a bonus payment to herself without the full board’s voted approval.