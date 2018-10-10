The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has obtained indictments for a Dyersburg man, who was a youth softball coach.

Reports said 32 year old Shawn Milton is accused of exposing at least two girls he coached on a youth softball team to inappropriate photographs.

At the request of 29th District Attorney General Danny Goodman, TBI agents began investigating Milton on July 30th.

During the investigation, information revealed that Braden showed and sent inappropriate photographs to underage females on his team on several occasions earlier in the month of July.

On Monday, the Dyer County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Braden with two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

On Tuesday, he turned himself into TBI Agents and was booked into the Dyer County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

