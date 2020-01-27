A sting operation by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office Sunday morning led to a pursuit in two counties and two arrests.

Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box says deputies posed as duck hunters early Sunday morning near the Parker Ditch Road boat ramp which has been the scene of several vehicle thefts over the past few weeks.

Sheriff Box says around 6:00 Sunday morning, a deputy noticed a grey 2000 Chevy Impala driving reckless near the area and when deputies stopped the vehicle, they found the driver, Robert Tims, of Maury City, who was suspected to be one of several individuals responsible for thefts from duck hunters’ vehicles, not only in Dyer County, but several other surrounding counties, and a passenger, Christina Hogeland, of Ripley.

Sheriff Box says both Tims and Hogeland were wanted in Lauderdale County for Probation Violation, and as deputies were taking Hogeland into custody, Tims tried to run down the officers attempting to remove him from the vehicle and fled the scene.

Deputies pursued Tims south on Highway 51 into Lauderdale County with speeds reaching 100 miles-per-hour.

After Tims’ vehicle had a flat tire, he crossed the roadway and proceeded south in the northbound lane of traffic.

As speed decreased, a deputy conducted a pit maneuver on Tims’ vehicle, placing the vehicle in the ditch with minor damage to the patrol unit.

Tims fled on foot, but was captured by deputies after a short foot pursuit.

According to Sheriff Box, Tims is charged with Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Reckless Endangerment, and Aggravated Assault.

Box says Tims did not have any of the reported stolen items in his possession, but deputies are still searching locations for property taken from the recent thefts.

(photo courtesy Dyer County Sheriff’s Office)