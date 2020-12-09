A Dyersburg attorney will be the Special Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Jackson Branch Office.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant announced Wednesday that Assistant District Attorney Lance Webb has been appointed to the new role in Jackson.

Thanks to an agreement with 29th Judicial District Attorney General Danny Goodman, Webb will now serve as a SAUSA in the Jackson office on a part-time basis, and will be cross-designated and dedicated to the prosecution of federal offenses originating and occurring in Dyer and Lake counties, in the 29th Judicial District of Tennessee.

General Webb has served as an Assistant District Attorney General in the 29th Judicial District since 2001, and has handled and successfully prosecuted all types of state criminal offenses, from misdemeanors to capital cases. Prior to joining the District Attorney’s Office, Webb served as Associate General Counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services from 2000-2001, and prior to that, he was engaged in the private practice of law at Fowler, Prince & Webb in Union City.

General Webb obtained his Doctor of Jurisprudence at the University of Tennessee College of Law in 1992, and his Bachelor of Arts Degree in History from Middle Tennessee State University in 1989.

Webb and his family live in Dyersburg, where he is active in the community and his church.