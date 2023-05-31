Dyersburg couple charged with child abuse after crash with injuries

A Dyersburg couple is facing child abuse charges after a crash on Millsfield Highway involving six children with one child being airlifted.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 27-year-old Hunter Ables and 26-year-old Tamera Branham are both facing child abuse and neglect charges after officers arrived at the crash scene and discovered Ables had been driving under the influence and that Branham knowingly allowing Ables to drive with six children in the vehicle.

Chief Isbell says the accident happened around 7:30 Sunday night near Fifth Consolidated School where officers found the vehicle overturned with the sounds of screaming children inside.

The children range in age from five to nine. One child was airlifted from the scene to a Memphis hospital.

Along with the child abuse charge, Ables is charged with DUI (Second Offense) and Reckless Driving. He’s set to appear in court on June 12th.

Miss Branham is also charged with DUI (by proxy), Possession of Schedule Four Drug, Simple Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia.