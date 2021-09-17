Dyersburg Economy Inn declared a nuisance with tenants ordered to vacate

The owner of the Economy Inn in Dyersburg was served Friday with a temporary injunction seeking to declare the property a nuisance.

The Dyersburg Police Department and the 29th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office served the injunction Friday morning with officers on the scene throughout the day as all tenants were ordered to vacate the property.

The city’s Public Works Department is boarding up all of the rooms, including the front office.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says the Economy Inn has had a long history of criminal activity causing a drain on the department’s resources.