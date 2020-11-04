A Dyersburg man on TBI’s Most Wanted list is facing a federal charge of shooting a federal officer.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant says 39-year-old Bobby Joe Claybrook, Jr. was charged in Jackson federal court with discharging a firearm during an assault Monday on a federal officer.

Claybrook was wanted in Dyer County on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and being a felong in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Task Force tracked Claybrook to a home on Morningside Drive in Jackson, where two Task Force officers were injured as a result of multiple gunshots fired from the residence. Claybrook later surrendered to authorities without further incident.

One of the injured Task Force members was a Tennessee Department of Correction Agent, and the other was a Deputy U.S. Marshal. Both were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital.

If convicted, Claybrook faces a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison for the assault on a federal officer, and a mandatory minimum consecutive sentence of 10 years for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. The case will be presented to a federal grand jury at a later date to consider an indictment against the defendant, where additional federal offenses may be charged.

There is no parole in the federal system.

At the request of 26th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, the TBI has also charged Claybrook in state court with the offenses of one count of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder Causing Serious Bodily Injury, four counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder, five counts of Employing a Firearm in the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, and one count of Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon.

Claybrook has multiple prior violent felony convictions from Dyer and Obion counties, including attempted first-degree murder, eight aggravated assault convictions, and aggravated burglary.