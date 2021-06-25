Dyersburg, Humboldt, Union City among 15 new Site Development Grant Recipients

Dyersburg, Humboldt, and Union City are among 15 new Site Development Grants across Tennessee, totaling more than $4.6 million dollars.

The grants are designed to help communities achieve Select Tennessee site certification and prepare industrial sites for economic development projects.

In Dyersburg, the Commerce Park Interstate Site was granted $439,000 to extend water, sewer, and gas lines to the site.

The Gibson County Industrial Park South Site in Humboldt was granted $500,000 to extend water and sewer lines and construct a pumping station at the site.

Meanwhile, the Northwest Tennessee Regional Industrial Center in Union City was granted $475,000 to replace and extend water lines and upgrade a booster station at the site.

Each application was supported by the community’s senator and representatives in the Tennessee General Assembly.