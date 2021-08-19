Dyersburg juvenile accused of assaulting officer

A Dyersburg adult and two juveniles are facing charges, with one accused of assaulting an officer.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell when an officer responded Wednesday night to Byars Street for a possible burglary in progress, three individuals ran from the scene.

The officer captured a 15-year-old female and while placing the teen in handcuffs, a 17-year-old female returned and grabbed the officer by his ballistic vest, trying to prevent the arrest.

The 17-year-old fled on foot, but was apprehended by other officers.

A third suspect, 18-year-old Jeremiah Toles, was also taken into custody.

Isbell says all three are charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespassing, with the 17-year-old facing additional charges of Assault on a First Responder and Resisting Arrest.

Toles was jailed pending Dyersburg City Court action with the two juveniles released with citations to appear at a later date in Dyer County Juvenile Court.